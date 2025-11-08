Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Blue Bird Corporation $BLBD

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Blue Bird worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $2,868,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth about $366,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 8,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $490,187.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,024.18. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $385,163.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,983.54. This represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,692 shares of company stock worth $4,968,069. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Blue Bird Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $398.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 61.66% and a net margin of 8.16%.Blue Bird’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blue Bird Corporation will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLBD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

