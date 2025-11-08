Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 340,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $264,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 17.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.9% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 51,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASO shares. Citigroup cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.