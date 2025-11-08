Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,216,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.11% of Amazon.com worth $2,481,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

