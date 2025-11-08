Private Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 251,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 3,453,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,230,000 after buying an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 3,848 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.15 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.53. The company has a market cap of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Melius Research set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.