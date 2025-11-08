Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 7,859 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Communications by 12.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 87,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Zoom Communications by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

Zoom Communications Trading Down 0.6%

ZM opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.23. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-5.840 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.420-1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zoom Communications

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $199,930.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 152,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,330,582.32. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $2,784,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,198. This trade represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 321,470 shares of company stock valued at $26,684,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

