Credit Industriel ET Commercial Purchases 6,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Macy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,964,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,510,000 after purchasing an additional 212,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,699,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,402 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at $80,868,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 269.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,229,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,683,000 after buying an additional 3,813,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,157,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 74,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macy’s

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,585.30. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,521.54. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE M opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

