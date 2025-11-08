Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 59.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 54.2% during the second quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 30,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 26.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Ross Stores by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 104,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $161.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $165.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen C. Brinkley sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $971,793.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,101.64. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.73.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

