Credit Industriel ET Commercial Purchases Shares of 2,202 Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtus Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amrize in the second quarter valued at $372,000.

Get Amrize alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 545,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,138,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,542,000. This trade represents a 60.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Hill purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $202,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at $917,539.69. The trade was a 28.37% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 672,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,562,745 in the last ninety days.

Amrize Stock Performance

NYSE AMRZ opened at $49.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion and a PE ratio of 26.87. Amrize Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $56.29.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRZ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amrize in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMRZ

Amrize Profile

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.