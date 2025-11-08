Credit Industriel ET Commercial Takes Position in SatixFy Communications Ltd. $SATX

Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in shares of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SATX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 411,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial owned approximately 0.48% of SatixFy Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SATX. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of SatixFy Communications by 85.8% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in SatixFy Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SatixFy Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,392,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SATX stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. SatixFy Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. engages in the development of vertically integrated satellite communication systems and ground terminal chips worldwide. It offers application-specific and radio frequency integrated circuit chips, such as PRIME and BEAT antenna chips, which enable multi-beamforming and beam-hopping for satellite payloads and user terminals; and SX-4000 satellite payload chips, that enables digital on-board processing, beam- hopping, and enhanced connectivity needs, including positioning, navigation, and timing for LEO, MEO, and GEO satellite communications systems, as well as Aero/IFC systems, and certain COTM and on the pause applications.

