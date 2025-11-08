Credit Industriel ET Commercial Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP

Credit Industriel ET Commercial trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,004 shares during the quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 364,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 27,566 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 103.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BIP. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of BIP opened at $35.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,440.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.