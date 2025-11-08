Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires 2,466 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.26 and a 1 year high of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day moving average is $152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

