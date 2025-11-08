Udine Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.95 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 11.8% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $496.82 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI set a $640.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $634.47.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,555 shares of company stock valued at $97,840,842. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

