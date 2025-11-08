Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $2.71 Million Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Boot Barn accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fox Run Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Boot Barn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 87,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 32.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 51.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 465,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,039,000 after buying an additional 158,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Boot Barn by 1.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

In other news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $186.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.49. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $205.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $505.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.70 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.590 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.750-7.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

