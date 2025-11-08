Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.20 and traded as high as C$14.54. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 12,566 shares trading hands.
Melcor Developments Stock Up 1.5%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 18.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.57.
Melcor Developments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently 141.94%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Melcor Developments Company Profile
Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Melcor Developments
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- OpenAI’s Restructuring Sets up What Could Be the Biggest IPO Ever
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Rare Earth Stocks the U.S. Government Doesn’t Want to Fail
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.