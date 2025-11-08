Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.20 and traded as high as C$14.54. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.46, with a volume of 12,566 shares trading hands.

Melcor Developments Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 18.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$436.59 million, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Melcor Developments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Melcor Developments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Melcor Developments’s payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Melcor Developments Company Profile

In other Melcor Developments news, Director Timothy Charles Melton acquired 3,200 shares of Melcor Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.01 per share, with a total value of C$48,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,300,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,530,414.94. This represents a 0.14% increase in their position. 65.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Melcor Developments Ltd is a real estate development and asset management company. It develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses. Its divisions include Community Development, which is engaged in acquiring raw land and planning residential communities and commercial developments; Property Development, which is engaged in project managing development, leasing, and construction of commercial properties; Investment Properties operates a portfolio of commercial and residential properties, focused on property improvements and capital appreciation; the REIT, which is engaged in acquiring and owning leasable office, retail, industrial and residential sites; Recreation Property and Corporate.

