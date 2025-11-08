Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.12. Lomiko Metals shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
Lomiko Metals Trading Up 4.3%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.19.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile
Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.
