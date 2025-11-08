Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.44 and traded as high as $35.82. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 56,078 shares trading hands.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 203,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,929,000 after buying an additional 138,657 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 948,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 82,319 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,385,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,894,000 after acquiring an additional 79,804 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,944 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 183,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 46,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

