Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.62 and traded as high as $63.86. Konami shares last traded at $63.62, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
Konami Trading Down 0.5%
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62.
Konami Company Profile
Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.
