Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,517.37 and traded as high as GBX 4,158. Spectris shares last traded at GBX 4,104, with a volume of 2,301,148 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,763 to GBX 4,147 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,573.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,093.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,517.37. The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 38.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Spectris had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 20.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectris plc will post 194.7972456 earnings per share for the current year.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

