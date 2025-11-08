Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 601 and traded as high as GBX 619.50. Travis Perkins shares last traded at GBX 609, with a volume of 455,575 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 605 to GBX 594 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 663.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 607.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 601. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travis Perkins plc will post 59.251837 earnings per share for the current year.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

