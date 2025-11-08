Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.04 and traded as high as C$2.72. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.71, with a volume of 161,869 shares traded.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.74 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.47 million, a P/E ratio of -135.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

