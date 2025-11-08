International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

International Stem Cell Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.16. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.1410, with a volume of 10,604 shares.

International Stem Cell Trading Down 7.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.03.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

