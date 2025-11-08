Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.64 and traded as high as C$18.46. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 502,903 shares changing hands.

PXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.82%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

