Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $96.62.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

