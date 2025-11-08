Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.
SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.
Shares of SPB stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $96.62.
Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $699.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.
