NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

