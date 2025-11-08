Critical Comparison: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -54.40% -26.36% -15.09% Astrotech -1,320.31% -51.77% -46.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EHang and Astrotech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $62.49 million 19.01 -$31.48 million ($0.50) -33.04 Astrotech $1.05 million 5.36 -$13.85 million ($8.39) -0.38

Astrotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EHang and Astrotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 1 0 7 1 2.89 Astrotech 1 0 0 0 1.00

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $26.08, indicating a potential upside of 57.87%. Given EHang’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Astrotech.

Risk and Volatility

EHang has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of EHang shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Astrotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EHang beats Astrotech on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

