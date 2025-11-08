Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $8.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Alight by 109.5% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 787,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,491 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alight by 21.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,578,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,807,000 after acquiring an additional 223,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALIT opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.02. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.43 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. Alight’s payout ratio is -3.91%.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

