Reviewing DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) & OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiaSorin and OraSure Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSorin $1.28 billion N/A $203.55 million N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $138.53 million 1.26 -$19.50 million ($0.80) -2.99

DiaSorin has higher revenue and earnings than OraSure Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DiaSorin and OraSure Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSorin 0 1 2 0 2.67 OraSure Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50

OraSure Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than DiaSorin.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSorin and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies -36.84% -10.81% -9.44%

Summary

DiaSorin beats OraSure Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaSorin

(Get Free Report)

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS. It also offers molecular diagnostics platforms comprising of LIAISON NES, a new molecular platform to address the growing diagnostic decentralization trend; the ARIES and ARIES M1 systems; LIAISON MDX, a thermocycler with two consumable disc options; LIAISON MDX Plus; MAGPIX System; Luminex 100/200 System; VERIGENE System; and the LIAISON PLEX System. It has partnership agreements with QIAGEN for diagnostic solution for Latent Tuberculosis detection; TTP for the development of molecular Point-of-Care solution; and MeMed for the launch of a test differentiating between viral and bacterial infections. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.