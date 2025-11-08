100,000 Shares in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. $WVE Acquired by Compass Rose Asset Management LP

Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. WAVE Life Sciences accounts for 0.1% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Compass Rose Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of WAVE Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Allostery Investments LP acquired a new position in WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WVE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,195,245.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,100. This trade represents a 64.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 285,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,170. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 237,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,438 in the last ninety days. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Performance

WVE opened at $7.86 on Friday. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

About WAVE Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

