Credit Industriel ET Commercial Buys 5,780 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial owned about 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 484,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 372,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,513,774.80. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 137.13% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

