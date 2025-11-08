150,000 Shares in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX Purchased by Credit Industriel ET Commercial

Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial owned approximately 0.07% of AvidXchange as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth $22,077,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in AvidXchange by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 73,820 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.96 and a beta of 1.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. AvidXchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

