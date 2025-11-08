Credit Industriel ET Commercial Sells 99,100 Shares of Grifols, S.A. $GRFS

Credit Industriel ET Commercial lessened its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial owned about 0.05% of Grifols worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Grifols by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 1,693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grifols from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

