Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $32,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 367,869 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 88.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 855,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after acquiring an additional 401,227 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 392.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 531,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $990.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.45.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

