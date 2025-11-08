Capasso Planning Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares during the period. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,600,000 after buying an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VOO opened at $616.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.69. The company has a market cap of $767.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

