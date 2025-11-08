Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 32,679 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,679 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

