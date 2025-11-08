Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Buys 11,602 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,344,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 74.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,715,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 729,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,094,000 after purchasing an additional 371,635 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in the first quarter worth $4,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 17,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $848,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 311,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,756. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZWS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $49.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $47.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $50.03.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

