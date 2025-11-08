Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Valmont Industries by 93.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 223.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.33.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $408.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.91. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.21. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $427.81.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,214.48. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.