Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $31.15 Million Stake in PRA Group, Inc. $PRAA

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the period. PRA Group makes up 1.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 5.32% of PRA Group worth $31,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 84,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PRA Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 56.1% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 551,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 198,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 189,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PRA Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of PRA Group and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

PRAA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $247.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

