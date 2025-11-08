Delta Financial Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 58.8% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $137.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

