Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $62.27 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. $GMED

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,400 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical makes up about 3.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Globus Medical worth $62,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 46.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $584,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,948.64. The trade was a 28.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Globus Medical Stock Up 36.1%

GMED stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $769.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

