The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.02% of Boston Beer worth $21,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 46.8% in the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In related news, Director Michael Spillane sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.78, for a total value of $642,033.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,269.06. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $200.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.49. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.34 and a 52 week high of $329.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $537.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.97 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $250.65.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

