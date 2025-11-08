Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $37.71 Million Stake in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,200 shares during the quarter. Rayonier comprises 2.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.09% of Rayonier worth $37,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Rayonier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 2.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rayonier Price Performance

Shares of RYN opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.43. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Rayonier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.110 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.410- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.63%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.