Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Raises Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,600 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises makes up about 2.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 1.08% of Rush Enterprises worth $43,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 52,689 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,197.50. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $276,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,890.60. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUSHA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 3.3%

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 3.57%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

