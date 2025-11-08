First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 451,930 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451,930 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 14,492.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 16.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FTAI Infrastructure

In related news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,400. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of FIP opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.25.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.79). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 41.09% and a negative return on equity of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $140.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIP. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

