Delta Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $483,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth $374,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.57.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,122.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $310.03 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.