Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 218,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

