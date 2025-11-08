Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Stock Position Decreased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $137.28 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $140.72. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 113.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

