Delta Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nucor by 18.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after acquiring an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nucor by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,856,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,059,000 after acquiring an additional 177,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,804,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,436.08. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $182.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

NUE stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $161.17.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

