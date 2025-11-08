Freemont Management S.A. Purchases 2,100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Freemont Management S.A. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,846,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,426,407,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after purchasing an additional 864,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,050,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,080,388,000 after buying an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,295,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $878,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,394 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $231.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.49 and a 200-day moving average of $237.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. HSBC upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the sale, the director owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,113,221 shares of company stock worth $506,386,034 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

