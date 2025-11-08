Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up 2.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 517.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

