SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE Holdings Decreased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 167,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $374,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

